The Fall 2016 Issue of TOS

The contents of the Fall issue are:
FEATURES
Reclaiming Spirituality for Lovers of Life
Craig Biddle
The Greeks and America’s Founding Fathers, Part 1: The Greek Frame
Timothy Sandefur
The Roots of Capitalism and Statism in the West
Michael Dahlen
Liberal Education and the Quest for Truth, Freedom, and Greatness
C. Bradley Thompson
The Socialist Holocaust and its American Deniers
Andrew Bernstein
Liberal Right vs. Regressive Left and Religious “Right”
Craig Biddle
BOOK REVIEWS
Defending Free Speech, edited by Steve Simpson
Reviewed by Jim Brown
The Cave and the Light: Plato Versus Aristotle, and the Struggle for the Soul of Western Civilization, by Arthur Herman
Reviewed by Jon Hersey
Norman Rockwell: Behind the Camera, by Ron Schick
Reviewed by Daniel Wahl
Liberated Parents, Liberated Children: Your Guide to a Happier Family, by Adele Faber and Elaine Mazlish
Reviewed by Daniel Wahl
DEPARTMENTS
From the Editor, Fall 2016
