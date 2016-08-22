The Fall 2016 Issue of TOS

The online, ebook, and Kindle editions of the Fall issue of TOS have been published; the audio edition will be posted on Friday; and the print edition will be mailed shortly.

If you’ve not yet subscribed to TOS, be sure to take advantage of our limited-time offer: Subscribe today and get your FREE ebook on Ayn Rand’s philosophy.

The contents of the Fall issue are:

FEATURES

Reclaiming Spirituality for Lovers of Life

Craig Biddle

The Greeks and America’s Founding Fathers, Part 1: The Greek Frame

Timothy Sandefur

The Roots of Capitalism and Statism in the West

Michael Dahlen

Liberal Education and the Quest for Truth, Freedom, and Greatness

C. Bradley Thompson

The Socialist Holocaust and its American Deniers

Andrew Bernstein

Liberal Right vs. Regressive Left and Religious “Right”

Craig Biddle

BOOK REVIEWS

Defending Free Speech, edited by Steve Simpson

Reviewed by Jim Brown

The Cave and the Light: Plato Versus Aristotle, and the Struggle for the Soul of Western Civilization, by Arthur Herman

Reviewed by Jon Hersey

Norman Rockwell: Behind the Camera, by Ron Schick

Reviewed by Daniel Wahl

Liberated Parents, Liberated Children: Your Guide to a Happier Family, by Adele Faber and Elaine Mazlish

Reviewed by Daniel Wahl

DEPARTMENTS

From the Editor, Fall 2016

***

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Get Your FREE

Ebook on Ayn Rand’s Objectivism »

Subscribe to The Objective Standard today, and get a FREE copy of our new ebook: Objectivism: Ayn Rand’s Philosophy for Living and Loving Life. Subscriptions start at just $29 and are available in Print, Online, Ebook, and Audio editions.

Satisfaction is guaranteed.