Craig Biddle Live: Principles, Precision, and Context

In this week’s episode of Craig Biddle Live, I’ll address some questions I’ve received about the principle of honesty and how it applies in certain difficult contexts. This will take us deeper into the elements of thinking in principles, including the importance of precision in formulating principles, and the importance of context in applying them.

The archive of the initial episode of Craig Biddle Live can be viewed on Facebook here. Today’s episode will be broadcast live on TOS’s Facebook page at 7:30pm EST (4:30 PST). We’ll upload these episodes to YouTube in the coming days as well.

A number of people had trouble finding the initial live broadcast, and I apologize for any frustration this caused. I thought the video would automatically show for anyone who opened TOS’s Facebook page, but that is not the case. To view the livestream, visit TOS’s facebook page and click on “Videos” in the left-hand column. This will take you to a page where the live cast can be viewed.

I hope you’ll join us today!