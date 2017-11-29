Craig Biddle Live: Value Hierarchies in Action

Today on Craig Biddle Live, we’ll return to the subject of value hierarchies and the “math of egoism,” and discuss how to put these principles into practice. I’ll lay out some of my own past and present value hierarchies, talk about how I developed them, how I’ve applied them, and the difference this systematic approach has made in my life. Commit these ideas to action, and transform your life from the one you have to the one you want.

The episode will be broadcast live on TOS’s Facebook page this Wednesday, November 29, beginning at 7:30 pm EST (4:30 PST).

Archives of CBL can be viewed on TOS’s Facebook page as well (simply click on “Videos” in the left-hand column.) Join the event here.

I hope you’ll join us for this week’s show! —Craig