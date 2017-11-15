Image: Dariusz Sankowski on Unsplash

More Translations of Note

November 15, 2017

Recently we shared Matheus Pacini’s translations of several TOS articles into Portuguese, and we’re delighted to share the following additional translations of note:

  • Jiri Kinkor recently published his Czech translation of Ayn Rand’s The Virtue of Selfishness, which is available for purchase online.
  • Domingo García, editor of Objetivismo Internacional, has translated into Spanish more than a dozen articles by Craig Biddle and made them available at Objetivismo.org.

Thank you, Jiri and Domingo, for making these vital ideas available to a wider audience!

 

