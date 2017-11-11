The Most Powerfully Life-Enhancing Conference of the Year

You’re invited to The Objective Standard’s first annual summer conference: TOS-Con 2018!

The conference, themed Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing, will be held at the Hilton Downtown in Richmond, Virginia, August 16–19.

Confirmed speakers (to date) include:

Andrew Bernstein

Craig Biddle

Carrie-Ann Biondi

Alex Epstein

Derek Magill

Richard Salsman

Timothy Sandefur

David Veksler.

There will also be an evening of piano, poetry, and song with the legendary Robin Field!

For additional information about speakers and the program, visit TOS-Con.com.

And be sure to let your friends know about the event.

I hope to see you there! —Craig Biddle