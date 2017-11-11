The Most Powerfully Life-Enhancing Conference of the Year

You’re invited to The Objective Standard’s first annual summer conference: TOS-Con 2018!
The conference, themed Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing, will be held at the Hilton Downtown in Richmond, Virginia, August 16–19.
Confirmed speakers (to date) include:
- Andrew Bernstein
- Craig Biddle
- Carrie-Ann Biondi
- Alex Epstein
- Derek Magill
- Richard Salsman
- Timothy Sandefur
- David Veksler.
There will also be an evening of piano, poetry, and song with the legendary Robin Field!
For additional information about speakers and the program, visit TOS-Con.com.
And be sure to let your friends know about the event.
I hope to see you there! —Craig Biddle
