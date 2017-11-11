,

The Most Powerfully Life-Enhancing Conference of the Year

November 11, 2017

You’re invited to The Objective Standard’s first annual summer conference: TOS-Con 2018!

The conference, themed Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing, will be held at the Hilton Downtown in Richmond, Virginia, August 16–19.

Confirmed speakers (to date) include:

  • Andrew Bernstein
  • Craig Biddle
  • Carrie-Ann Biondi
  • Alex Epstein
  • Derek Magill
  • Richard Salsman
  • Timothy Sandefur
  • David Veksler.

There will also be an evening of piano, poetry, and song with the legendary Robin Field!

For additional information about speakers and the program, visit TOS-Con.com.

And be sure to let your friends know about the event.

I hope to see you there! —Craig Biddle

