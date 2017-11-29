Three Additions to TOS-Con 2018: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing

We’re excited to announce two more speakers and a Lindy Hop workshop for the TOS-Con 2018 program:

Jim Brown will speak on “Intellectual Entrepreneurship: A Career Option Like Never Before.”

Robert Begley will perform in full dress as Alexander Hamilton, speaking on the question: “Alexander Hamilton: Freedom Fighter or Statist?”

David Crawford will teach a workshop on Lindy Hop, perhaps the most energetic and high-spirited of the social dances.

Visit the TOS-Con 2018 announcement page for details, and be sure to sign up there for updates, including early-bird pricing, which will be announced soon.

***

TOS-Con 2018: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing

Hilton Downtown, Richmond, VA

August 16–19

Sharpen your mind. Fuel your soul. Excel in life. Fight for liberty.

If those are your goals, this conference is for you!