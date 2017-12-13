Craig Biddle Live: Why Anarchists Should Love Rights-Protecting Government

This week on CBL, I’ll discuss why anarchists ought to embrace rights-protecting government. Depending on your perspective, that might sound like a contradiction or two: Doesn’t an anarchist by definition object to government? And how can a government exist without violating rights in some way or another? But I think you’ll find that today’s discussion resolves these paradoxes by providing a new way of looking at such matters.

The episode will be broadcast live on TOS’s Facebook page this Wednesday, December 13, beginning at 7:30 pm EST (4:30 PST).

Archives of CBL can be viewed on TOS’s Facebook page as well (simply click on “Videos” in the left-hand column.) Join the event here.

I hope you’ll join us for the show! —Craig