Craig Biddle Live: Why Harangue People About Religion?

This week on Craig Biddle Live, I’ll address a question I’m frequently asked: “Why do you care whether people are religious? As long as they don’t force their beliefs on you, why harangue them about their faith? Why not live and let live?”

The episode will be broadcast live on TOS’s Facebook page this Wednesday, December 6, beginning at 7:30 pm EST (4:30 PST).

Archives of CBL can be viewed on TOS’s Facebook page as well (simply click on “Videos” in the left-hand column.) Join the event here.

I hope you’ll join us for the show! —Craig