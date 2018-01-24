Craig Biddle Live: Previewing TOS-Con 2018

This August, in Richmond, Virginia, The Objective Standard will host its first annual summer conference—TOS-Con 2018: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing. TOS-Con is for anyone who wants to enhance or expand his understanding of the ideas on which political liberty and personal happiness depend.

Whether you’re completely new to such ideas or deeply familiar with them, attending TOS-Con will strengthen your grasp of high-leverage principles and practices that can help you to thrive in your ventures and relationships, and to support liberty on solid ground.

In this episode of Craig Biddle Live, I’ll offer a preview of the amazing speakers, the mind-expanding program, and the soul-fueling extracurricular activities in store.

The episode will be broadcast live on TOS’s Facebook page this Wednesday, January 24, beginning at 7:30 pm EST (4:30 PST).

I hope you’ll tune in for the preview! —Craig