Live Interview with Alex Epstein about TOS-Con 2018

I’ll be speaking with bestselling author and powerfully original thinker Alex Epstein this Sunday (Feb. 11) at 8:30 EST / 5:30 PST on Facebook Live. Tune in to learn more about Epstein’s two TOS-Con presentations: “The Human Flourishing Project” and “How to Communicate with Clarity and Impact.”

The interview will be broadcast live on TOS’s Facebook page.

I hope to see you there!

(For more information about TOS-Con—including steep early-bird discounts—visit TOS.Con.com.)