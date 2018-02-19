Live Interview: Derek Magill on Building a Career You Love, Promoting Yourself, and more . . .

I’ll be speaking with education entrepreneur Derek Magill this Wednesday (Feb. 21) at 8:30pm EST / 5:30 PST on Facebook Live. Magill is the director of marketing at Praxis, where he not only plans and executes marketing strategies but also teaches these skills to program participants.

We’ll discuss the two talks he’ll be giving at TOS-Con 2018: “How to Build a Career and Life around Things You Love” and “How to Create a Professional Online Presence”—vital topics for enterprising people.

If you have a question for Derek, post it in the chat during the interview, and we’ll address as many as we can.

Tune in Wednesday on TOS’s Facebook page to learn more about Derek’s TOS-Con presentations and the conference in general.

I hope to see you there!

(For more information about TOS-Con—including steep early-bird discounts—visit TOS-Con.com.)