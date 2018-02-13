Live Interview with Timothy Sandefur on Frederick Douglass

This Wednesday, February 14, marks the 200th birthday of the remarkable 19th-century intellectual and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. Commemorate the date by joining me for a discussion of this heroic figure with Timothy Sandefur, author of the new book Frederick Douglass: Self-Made Man.

Mr. Sandefur will speak on “Frederick Douglass and the Philosophy of Self-Made Men” at TOS-Con 2018: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing, in Richmond, VA, this August. (For information about TOS-Con—including steep early-bird discounts—visit TOS-Con.com.)

Join us live this Wednesday (Feb. 14) at 6:00pm EST / 3:00 PST on TOS’s Facebook page. RSVP and set a reminder for the event here.

I hope to see you there!

—Jon.