Live Interview with Timothy Sandefur on Frederick Douglass

This Wednesday, February 14, marks the 200th birthday of the remarkable 19th-century intellectual and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. Commemorate the date by joining me for a discussion of this heroic figure with Timothy Sandefur, author of the new book Frederick Douglass: Self-Made Man.
Mr. Sandefur will speak on “Frederick Douglass and the Philosophy of Self-Made Men” at TOS-Con 2018: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing, in Richmond, VA, this August. (For information about TOS-Con—including steep early-bird discounts—visit TOS-Con.com.)
Join us live this Wednesday (Feb. 14) at 6:00pm EST / 3:00 PST on TOS’s Facebook page. RSVP and set a reminder for the event here.
I hope to see you there!
—Jon.
Comments submitted to TOS are moderated and checked periodically. Anonymous posts are not permitted; commenters must use their real names. To be considered for posting, a comment must be civil, substantive, on topic, and no longer than 400 words. Ad hominem attacks, arguments from intimidation, misrepresentations, off-topic comments, and comments that ignore relevant points made in the article will be deleted. Thank you for helping us to keep the discussion intellectually profitable.