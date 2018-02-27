,

Live Interview with Jim Brown on Intellectual Activism

February 27, 2018

I’ll be speaking with Jim Brown this Wednesday (Feb. 28) at 8:30 EST / 5:30 PST on Facebook Live. Mr. Brown took over as the CEO of the Ayn Rand Institute in 2017 after careers in both finance and aviation. Tune in to learn more about Mr. Brown’s TOS-Con presentation: “Intellectual Activism for Fun and Profit.”

The interview will be broadcast live on TOS’s Facebook page.

I hope to see you there!

(For more information about TOS-Con—including steep early-bird discounts—visit TOS-Con.com.)

