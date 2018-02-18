TOS-Con 2018 and the Value of Interaction

“I’m mostly excited about interacting with people,” Alex Epstein explained in a recent interview regarding TOS-Con 2018.

I get to speak a lot. But some of the more interesting conversations I have are when people come to my talks and we can speak about the subject afterward. When I’m coming up with a talk, I’m taking something that I’ve thought about a lot and crafting it for a particular situation and a particular audience to make a particular point. So it’s a really good jumping off point for discussion. These are universally interesting issues—particularly The Human Flourishing Project—and people have lots of experiences from their own fields to share. So, for me, the most exciting part will be interacting with those who attend.

Alex highlights one of the many reasons that TOS-Con 2018: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing will be so profoundly life-enhancing.

It’s one thing to listen to deeply knowledgeable and passionate experts deliver prepared talks. It’s quite another to engage with them afterward, to converse with them, to explore new ideas, new possibilities, futures that could become real.

In addition to interacting with Alex, TOS-Con attendees will interact with all of the speakers and performers in our remarkable lineup. You’ll engage with:

Robert Begley , founder and president of the New York Heroes Society. Robert’s presentation (in full dress, no less!) is on “Alexander Hamilton: Freedom Fighter or Statist?”—and he’s eager to discuss this question and related historical matters in depth.

And, of course, I’ll be speaking on “Freedom and Flourishing as Matters of Science” as well as on “The Secular Source and Nature of Rights”—and I’m always eager to discuss these or related ideas.

So, come to TOS-Con 2018 ready for interaction! This is what the conference is all about—because this is how you can deepen and broaden your knowledge, build high-caliber relationships, and make your life the best it can be.

I look forward to seeing—and engaging with you—at the most life-enhancing conference of the year.

