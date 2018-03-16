,

Live Interview on Achieving Financial Freedom, with David Veksler

March 16, 2018

I’ll be speaking with David Veksler on Monday (Mar. 19) at 8:30pm EST / 5:30 PST on Facebook Live. Tune in to learn more about Veksler’s TOS-Con 2018 presentation: “Radical Strategies for Achieving Financial Freedom.”

The interview will be broadcast live on TOS’s Facebook page.

I hope to see you there!

(For more information about TOS-Con, visit TOS-Con.com.)

