Win a Full Scholarship to TOS-Con 2018!

April 24, 2018

Thanks to our friends at High Road Producers, all 18- to 29-year-olds have the opportunity to win one of eight full scholarships to TOS-Con 2018—a $1,275 value.

(If you’ve already registered for TOS-Con and you win, we will refund any expenses that are covered by the High Road Scholarship.)

Plus, all entrants who do not win will receive a coupon for 50% off the regular price of conference registration.

Enter here for an opportunity to win a full scholarship to the most life-enhancing conference of the year.

TOS-Con 2018: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing

Sharpen your mind. Fuel your soul.
Excel in life. Fight for liberty.

