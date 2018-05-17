Hesitant to Enter for a Full-Scholarship to TOS-Con 2018?

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 29 can submit a video and enter for a chance to win a full scholarship to TOS-Con 2018. Yet, several young people I’ve spoken with who would love to go to the conference have been hesitant to submit a video. It’s an understandable reaction. But here’s why I think you should overcome such reservations.

First, the point of submitting a video is not to deliver some airtight answer in 90 seconds. There is no “perfect” answer, and if there was, 90 seconds wouldn’t be enough time to deliver it. What we’re interested in is why these ideas matter to you and how you go about essentializing your thoughts. We just want to hear your views in your unique voice.

Second, it’s okay if you’re camera shy. You need not spend 90 seconds in front of a camera—or any time in front of the camera. Wait. How does that work? Although we’d love to see your mug (even if for only part of the video), there’s no requirement that you be on screen. If you want to deliver your answer as a voiceover to some related images or slideshow, that’s a wonderful way to go. There are countless ways to convey ideas in a video. Be creative, and do what works best for you.

Do you have some other hesitation or question? Feel free to email me at jon@theobjectivestandard.com or message me on Facebook. Otherwise, I really do look forward to seeing your video, and meeting you at TOS-Con 2018.