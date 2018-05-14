Live Interview with Andrew Bernstein on Independence Versus Collectivism in Ayn Rand’s Novels

I’ll be speaking with Andrew Bernstein on Tuesday (May 15) at 8:30pm EDT / 5:30 PDT on Facebook Live. Tune in to learn more about Bernstein’s TOS-Con 2018 presentation: “Independence Versus Collectivism in Ayn Rand’s Novels.”

The interview will be broadcast live on TOS’s Facebook page.

I hope to see you there!

(For more information about TOS-Con, visit TOS-Con.com.)