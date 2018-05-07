,

Live Interview with Richard Salsman about J.B. Say, Ayn Rand, and Economics

May 7, 2018

I’ll be speaking with Richard Salsman on Thursday (May 10) at 8:30pm EDT / 5:30 PDT on Facebook Live. Tune in to learn more about Salsman’s TOS-Con 2018 presentation: “Jean-Baptiste Say, Ayn Rand, and Objective Economics.”

The interview will be broadcast live on TOS’s Facebook page.

I hope to see you there!

(For more information about TOS-Con, visit TOS-Con.com.)

