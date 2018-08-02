Implications of and Objections to Life as the Standard

In this episode of “Facts, Values, and Flourishing,” we’ll look at some key implications of Ayn Rand’s derivation of life as the standard of value, and we’ll consider several objections to her approach and conclusions.

Among other things, we’ll consider the link between life-based values and the principle of egoism, how Rand’s derivation of an objective standard of value begins to solve the problem of human sacrifice, and why a commitment to integration is essential to following this vital train of thought.

