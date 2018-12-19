“Altruism: The Morality of Logical Fallacies” is Now Available in Swedish

December 19, 2018

Thanks to Carl Svanberg for translating “Altruism: The Morality of Logical Fallacies” into Swedish. (The original article can be found here.) The translation is available on Carl’s website, CarlSvanberg.org.

This and other translations of TOS articles can be found on our page, “TOS Articles Translated.”

You might also like

Comments submitted to TOS are moderated and checked periodically. Anonymous posts are not permitted; commenters must use their real names. To be considered for posting, a comment must be civil, substantive, on topic, and no longer than 400 words. Ad hominem attacks, arguments from intimidation, misrepresentations, off-topic comments, and comments that ignore relevant points made in the article will be deleted. Thank you for helping us to keep the discussion intellectually profitable.