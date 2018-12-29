Ayn Rand Student Conference Europe 2019: Individualism in an Age of Tribalism

February 15–17, 2019, the Ayn Rand Institute will host Ayn Rand Student Conference Europe 2019 in Prague. The theme of the conference is Individualism in an Age of Tribalism.

The program includes:

Gregory Salmieri on “Thinking for Yourself.”

Ben Bayer on “Free Will and Individualism.”

Yaron Brook on “Tribalism in America’s Political Culture.”

Onkar Ghate on “Individualism in an Age of Tribalism.”

And much more.

Everyone is welcome, and students are eligible to receive travel scholarships.