,

Ayn Rand Student Conference Europe 2019: Individualism in an Age of Tribalism

December 29, 2018

February 15–17, 2019, the Ayn Rand Institute will host Ayn Rand Student Conference Europe 2019 in Prague. The theme of the conference is Individualism in an Age of Tribalism.

The program includes:

  • Gregory Salmieri on “Thinking for Yourself.”
  • Ben Bayer on “Free Will and Individualism.”
  • Yaron Brook on “Tribalism in America’s Political Culture.”
  • Onkar Ghate on “Individualism in an Age of Tribalism.”

And much more.

Everyone is welcome, and students are eligible to receive travel scholarships.

For more details, visit the conference website here.

You might also like

Comments submitted to TOS are moderated and checked periodically. Anonymous posts are not permitted; commenters must use their real names. To be considered for posting, a comment must be civil, substantive, on topic, and no longer than 400 words. Ad hominem attacks, arguments from intimidation, misrepresentations, off-topic comments, and comments that ignore relevant points made in the article will be deleted. Thank you for helping us to keep the discussion intellectually profitable.