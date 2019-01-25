New Speakers & Talks Announced for TOS-Con 2019

It just keeps getting better! We’ve added three new speakers to the roster for TOS-Con 2019: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing—Lisa VanDamme, Chad Morris, and Tim Chermak will be speaking, along with the ten previously announced speakers.

We’ve also announced fourteen of the talks and performances. Visit the website for details.

If you’ve not yet registered, why not sign up today? (Early-bird discounts end March 4.)

And be sure to let your friends know about TOS-Con 2019. It could improve their lives profoundly. Here’s what some people had to say about last year’s conference:

“TOS-Con was incredibly inspiring, and I’m walking away with very practical, actionable ideas and advice that I can’t wait to implement in my life starting now!” —Celeste

“I loved that the speakers were around and available for informal chats.” —Ryan

I hope you’ll join us for the most life-enhancing conference of the year!