TOS-Con 2019 in Park City, Utah

I’m delighted to announce that TOS-Con 2019: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing will be held in Park City, Utah, August 7–10.
Freedom and flourishing are not givens. They are consequences of certain ideas that were developed over thousands of years and are still being refined today.
TOS-Con is for people who want to understand and act on these ideas, to thrive in their ventures and relationships, and to support liberty on solid ground. If these are your goals, this conference is for you.
Speakers and performers include:
|● Alex Epstein
● Bryan Larsen
● Mark Pellegrino
● Robin Field
● Andrew Bernstein
|● Richard Salsman
● Timothy Sandefur
● David Crawford
● Jon Hersey
● Tal Tsfany
Additional speakers and program details will be announced soon.
Register now to take advantage of our steeply discounted early-bird pricing.
I look forward to seeing you at TOS-Con 2019—the most life-enhancing conference of the year!
Comments submitted to TOS are moderated and checked periodically. Anonymous posts are not permitted; commenters must use their real names. To be considered for posting, a comment must be civil, substantive, on topic, and no longer than 400 words. Ad hominem attacks, arguments from intimidation, misrepresentations, off-topic comments, and comments that ignore relevant points made in the article will be deleted. Thank you for helping us to keep the discussion intellectually profitable.