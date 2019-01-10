TOS-Con 2019 in Park City, Utah

I’m delighted to announce that TOS-Con 2019: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing will be held in Park City, Utah, August 7–10.

Freedom and flourishing are not givens. They are consequences of certain ideas that were developed over thousands of years and are still being refined today.

TOS-Con is for people who want to understand and act on these ideas, to thrive in their ventures and relationships, and to support liberty on solid ground. If these are your goals, this conference is for you.

Speakers and performers include:

● Alex Epstein

● Bryan Larsen

● Mark Pellegrino

● Robin Field

● Andrew Bernstein ● Richard Salsman

● Timothy Sandefur

● David Crawford

● Jon Hersey

● Tal Tsfany

Additional speakers and program details will be announced soon.

Register now to take advantage of our steeply discounted early-bird pricing.