TOS Is at LibertyCon 2019 in Washington, DC

Jon Hersey and I are currently at LibertyCon in DC, where I’ll be holding a breakout session on “The Secular Source and Nature of Rights” (i.e., Ayn Rand’s theory ) and participating in a panel discussion on immigration with Alex Nowrasteh of the Cato Institute and Joshua Childress, a former border patrol agent.

If you’re at the conference or in the DC area, I hope you’ll join us for these lively discussions. Also be sure to visit TOS’s booth, where Jon will be discussing Objectivism , rights, and liberty with all comers.

The immigration panel will be held on Saturday from 1:30 to 2:20, and the breakout session on rights from 4:15 to 4:40. (View the full LibertyCon schedule here .)