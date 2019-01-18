TOS Is at LibertyCon 2019 in Washington, DC

Jon Hersey and I are currently at LibertyCon in DC, where I’ll be holding a breakout session on “The Secular Source and Nature of Rights” (i.e., Ayn Rand’s theory) and participating in a panel discussion on immigration with Alex Nowrasteh of the Cato Institute and Joshua Childress, a former border patrol agent.
If you’re at the conference or in the DC area, I hope you’ll join us for these lively discussions. Also be sure to visit TOS’s booth, where Jon will be discussing Objectivism, rights, and liberty with all comers.
The immigration panel will be held on Saturday from 1:30 to 2:20, and the breakout session on rights from 4:15 to 4:40. (View the full LibertyCon schedule here.)
Big thanks to Students for Liberty for putting on this conference and inviting me to speak. It’s a great venue for introducing young advocates of liberty to the moral foundations on which it depends.
