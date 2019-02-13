TOS-Con 2019 Lecture & Performance Descriptions

“When I say that this conference changed my life, empowered me to be more optimistic and hard-working, and inspired me to delve deeper into this philosophy and always be active-minded, I mean it!” —Leisa (TOS-Con 2018 attendee)
The lecture and performance descriptions for TOS-Con 2019: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing have been posted.
Visit the website for details—and be sure to take advantage of our steeply discounted early-bird pricing. (Prices increase on March 4.)
Here’s an indication of what’s in store:
Keys to Intellectual Independence
Craig Biddle
Enrich Your Life with Poetry
Lisa VanDamme
How to Lead an Enlightenment Life in an Anti-Enlightenment World
Timothy Sandefur
Cinema for the Soul
Mark Pellegrino
The Trader Principle and the Harmony of Rational Values
Andrew Bernstein
Beginner Lindy Hop Workshop
David Crawford
Purpose X: A Tool for Understanding Objectivism
Craig Biddle
Optimism in the Visual Arts
Bryan Larsen
Basic Principles and Pitfalls of Fitness Training
Chad Morris
The Morality of More: How Advertising Inspires Us to Be More Productive, Make More Money, and Achieve More Happiness
Tim Chermak
How Music Conveys Meaning (Lecture & Performance)
Robin Field
The Human-Flourishing Framework: A Powerful Tool for Clear Thinking
Alex Epstein
“Democratic Socialism”: The Whitewashing of Evil
Richard Salsman
John Locke: Philosopher of Freedom and Flourishing
Jon Hersey
When Technology Meets Philosophy
Tal Tsfany
How to Launch an Intellectual Career or Side Gig
Jon Hersey
Join us in Park City, Utah, August 7–10, for the most life-enhancing conference of the year.
And let your friends know about the event—they’ll be glad you did.
Comments are closed.