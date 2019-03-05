Heard the news about TOS-Con’s early-bird discounts?

Because the speakers and program for TOS-Con were finalized only a few days ago—and the schedule just this morning—we’ve decided to extend the early-bird discounts through March 15.

This gives you and your friends an extra 10 days to save 20 to 50% on registration.

Visit TOS-Con.com for details. And let your friends know about the extension.

I hope to see you and your loved ones in Park City, Utah, for the most life-enhancing conference of the year!