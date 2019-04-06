Josh Umbehr on Direct Primary Care at TOS-Con 2019

Dr. Josh Umbehr will be leading a breakout session at TOS-Con 2019 titled, “Direct Primary Care: What It Is, Why It’s Good, How to Find and Use It.” Here’s a description of what’s in store:

Costs for health care in America are astronomical—and rising—while, in significant respects, quality of care is declining.

To what extent can we avoid bank-draining premiums and still get the care we need? In this breakout session, family practice doctor Josh Umbehr will discuss direct primary care, which he describes as “the free market applied to health care.” He will discuss how these plans work, what their virtues are, and how they can help you receive good medical care and avoid the ills of typical medical insurance.

If you want to stop being fleeced for medical care and, instead, step into the future of medicine, don’t miss Dr. Umbehr’s illuminating discussion.

Don’t miss the most life-enhancing conference of the year. Register now.