In any given moment of your life, what should you do—and why? Is a “proper code of morality” just ivory tower nonsense? Is it a phone book of arbitrary restrictions detailing what you can’t do? Or is it a practical, day-to-day necessity for long-term happiness and fulfillment?

On Monday, April 8, Craig spoke to a lively and attentive group of students at David Game College in London. He fielded questions about turning “unrealistic” dreams into fulfilling careers, organizing and prioritizing your hierarchy of values, and the importance of being a trader in all interactions with other people.

“Morality is a code of values and principles [for guiding] your thoughts and actions in life.” —Craig Biddle

Many thanks to Razi Ginzberg and Ayn Rand Centre London for the video.