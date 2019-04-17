The Morality of Capitalism: A Mind-Expanding Conference for Students

If you’re 18 to 26 years old and interested in the moral foundations of capitalism, this conference is for you.

Co-hosted by the Foundation for Economic Education and the Clemson Institute for the Study of Capitalism, “The Morality of Capitalism” is a three-day seminar on the moral, historical, economic, and practical case for the social system of individual rights.

The conference will be held at Clemson University from May 23 through May 26, and speakers include Andrew Bernstein, Craig Biddle, Anne Bradley, Richard Ebeling, and C. Bradley Thompson.

Scholarships covering tuition, room, meals, and travel are available (first come, first served), and the application deadline is May 1, 2019.

See details and apply now at FEE.org/Clemson. And be sure to let your friends know about this great opportunity!