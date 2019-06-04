FEE’s Third Annual FEEcon, June 13–15

The Foundation for Economic Education is taking over the beautiful Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Georgia for the third Annual FEEcon!

Join hundreds of students, thought leaders, and industry professionals June 13–15, gathered to celebrate the power that free individuals have to transform their lives and change the world. This three-day journey is full of thought-provoking panels, practical workshops and quite a bit of fun—with a closing party like no other.

Find out more and register at FEEcon.org. I look forward to seeing you in Atlanta! Make sure to drop by the TOS table and say hi.