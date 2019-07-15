Announcing Winners of Ayn Rand Scholarships to TOS-Con

I’m delighted to announce the winners of the “Friends of Ayn Rand” scholarships to TOS-Con 2019: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing.

The scholarships cover travel expenses (up to $600), hotel accommodations, and tickets to the opening and closing banquets. Students and young adults age 18 to 29 were eligible to apply, and scholarships have been awarded to the following individuals:

Abigail Schwartz

Alex Horvath

Anderson Lima

Anselm Yaw Ansah

Anthony Cesario

Ayana Thomas

Bailey Hays

Blaike Baucom

Bojan Milovic

Cheryl Cheung

Christian Pauls

Edina Osmanovic

George Dwomoh

Jeffry Suárez

Jennifer Minjarez

Joshua Hiscock

Luka Tomkovic

Matthew Zingarella

Mohamed Ali

Ram Sasidhar

Sarah Knickerbocker

Thyra Chaney

Victor Barraza, Jr.

Congratulations to all of these winners! And a big thank-you to Carl Barney and the Prometheus Foundation for making the scholarships available.

If you haven’t yet registered for TOS-Con, I encourage you to do so today. The conference is filling up, and it will be a powerfully life-enhancing event.

Sharpen your mind. Fuel your soul. Excel in life. Fight for liberty.

If these are your goals, this conference is for you.

See you in Park City!