Announcing Winners of Ayn Rand Scholarships to TOS-Con

I’m delighted to announce the winners of the “Friends of Ayn Rand” scholarships to TOS-Con 2019: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing.
The scholarships cover travel expenses (up to $600), hotel accommodations, and tickets to the opening and closing banquets. Students and young adults age 18 to 29 were eligible to apply, and scholarships have been awarded to the following individuals:
Abigail Schwartz
Alex Horvath
Anderson Lima
Anselm Yaw Ansah
Anthony Cesario
Ayana Thomas
Bailey Hays
Blaike Baucom
Bojan Milovic
Cheryl Cheung
Christian Pauls
Edina Osmanovic
George Dwomoh
Jeffry Suárez
Jennifer Minjarez
Joshua Hiscock
Luka Tomkovic
Matthew Zingarella
Mohamed Ali
Ram Sasidhar
Sarah Knickerbocker
Thyra Chaney
Victor Barraza, Jr.
Congratulations to all of these winners! And a big thank-you to Carl Barney and the Prometheus Foundation for making the scholarships available.
If you haven’t yet registered for TOS-Con, I encourage you to do so today. The conference is filling up, and it will be a powerfully life-enhancing event.
Sharpen your mind. Fuel your soul. Excel in life. Fight for liberty.
If these are your goals, this conference is for you.
See you in Park City!
