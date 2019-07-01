Announcing Winners of TOS-Con’s “Think, Strive, Thrive” and “Liberty & Prosperity” Scholarships

I’m delighted to announce the winners of two sets of student and young adult scholarships to TOS-Con 2019: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing:

“Think, Strive, Thrive” scholarships (for 18- to 29-year-olds) “Liberty & Prosperity” scholarships (specific to FEEcon participants)



These generous scholarships have been provided by Carl Barney’s Prometheus Foundation and the Objectivist Venture Fund, and I extend a huge thank-you to Carl for making them available.

The scholarships cover travel expenses (up to $600), hotel accommodations, and tickets to the opening and closing banquets. Winners pay only their registration fee, which is just $90 for students, $190 for young adults.

The applicants answered two questions:

Why do you want to attend TOS-Con 2019? And Which two presentations are you most excited to attend, and why?

Scholarships were awarded to those whose answers expressed an understanding of the importance of ideas in human life and an eagerness to learn about and apply philosophy for freedom and flourishing.

The winners are . . .

“Think, Strive, Thrive” Scholarship Winners

Adebanjo Oluseyi

Aleksandra Skica

Ana Lasica

Anna Brumley

Audie Alger

Caitlyn Scheel

Celeste Hook

Charlie Gers

Chetan Bafna

Elliott Hill

Eran Boodnero

Nixon Sucuc Roquel

Özgür Özer

Rachel Lowrie

Randy Vollrath

Robert Holland

Robert Jackowski

Estanislao Benitez

Felipe Santacruz

Hannah Hart

Holly Keesee

Huzefa Siamwala

James Biller

James Paek

Jarveir Rodríguez Lozano

John Sorensen

Jordan Moran

Juan Navarro

Samuel Thompson

Sam Weaver

Savanna Kibble

Scott Camuto

Stephen Paplinski

Talmage Tyler

Julian Hook

Kelsie Rose

Leora Bernard

Liz Marklin

Lolita Allgyer

Luel Emishaw

Manuel Paz

Matthew Tobias

Naresh Manda

Natalija Drekalović

Nicholas Rosado

Thomas Boyle

Thomas Wiegand

Valentina Lopez Alvis

William Nauenburg

Zena Matthews

Zineb Laalj

“Liberty & Prosperity” Scholarship Winners

Amanda Jones

Aravinda Karunaratne

Blake Elam

Cecilia Valdez Habis

Crew Froebel

Dayana Vinces

Elliot Crary

Graham Staman

Jason Huang

Jed Mahrle

Karen Cabrera

Katherine Glader

Kevin Rasmussen

Kyle Jones

Lucas Sampaio

Nicholas Arl

Ronnie Lopez Jr

Samantha Clarkson

Congratulations to all of these winners!

Also, please note: A third and final round of scholarships is now available!

Students and young adults age 18 to 29 can apply for a “Friends of Ayn Rand” scholarship to TOS-Con 2019—but hurry, as the deadline for applications is this Tuesday, July 2, at 11:59 PM.

Like the TST and LP scholarships, FAR scholarships include:

Travel expenses (up to $600) Hotel accommodations (4 nights) Tickets to the opening and closing banquets & dance



Applying is quick and easy. Simply answer these two questions:

Why do you want to attend TOS-Con 2019? Which two presentations are you most excited to attend, and why?

And email your answers (300 words max.) to Scholarships@TheObjectiveStandard.com with the subject line “FAR scholarship.” That’s it!

Again, the deadline for applications is this Tuesday at 11:59 PM—so apply now and/or share this information with anyone who might be interested. (Recipients will be announced on July 11.)

Sharpen your mind. Fuel your soul. Excel in life. Fight for liberty.

If those are your goals, TOS-Con is for you!

I hope to see you in Park City, Utah, for the most life-enhancing conference of the year!