Loving Life Is Now Available on Audible

Thanks to a fan of the book who both encouraged and funded the project (thank you, Michael!), an Audible version of my first book, Loving Life: The Morality of Self-Interest and the Facts that Support It, is now available.

For those unfamiliar with Loving Life, it’s a systematic, highly concretized introduction to Ayn Rand’s ethics of rational egoism. The book serves not only to introduce people to the morality, but also to help advocates of rational egoism convey its principles more precisely and clearly.

Here’s what Alex Epstein says regarding the latter in his review at Capitalism Magazine:

Objectivists face a daunting challenge in spreading our philosophy. Not only are most people ignorant of our ideas, they have been bombarded with and often swallowed the opposite ideas—intellectual poison such as mysticism, subjectivism, and altruism. This fact highlights a crucial principle of objective communication that all of us must follow if we are to be effective: always, when presenting our ideas, take into account our audience’s context of knowledge—and never violate it.

An outstanding example of the proper implementation of this principle is [Craig Biddle’s] book Loving Life . . .

Loving Life is an introduction to the Objectivist ethics that assumes no prior knowledge of Ayn Rand’s ideas. By taking into account its audience’s context of knowledge at every stage, Loving Life succeeds at the formidable task of making Ayn Rand’s epic ethical discoveries accessible to a lay audience in a scant 150 pages.

In the first chapter of the book, Biddle begins by taking on two crucial moral premises that nearly everyone in our culture has absorbed—that morality = altruism/self-sacrifice and that “If there’s no God, anything goes” (the religion-subjectivism dichotomy). He proceeds to show the reader both the bankruptcy of all moralities that call for sacrifice and the inability of religion to provide moral absolutes (because it is ultimately a form of subjectivism). Biddle’s explanation of these points is seamlessly logical, drawing from history, current events, the reader’s own knowledge, and quotes from the various spokesmen of religion, subjectivism, and self-sacrifice . . .

Check out the audio version of Loving Life, and share it with friends.

Also, if you’ve read or listened to the book, please take a moment to post a brief review at Amazon. I’d greatly appreciate that!