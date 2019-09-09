Scholarship Available to Study Objectivism

If you have a degree related to philosophy, politics, or economics and would love to study Ayn Rand’s ideas in greater depth, you could win a scholarship to do so. CEVRO Institute in Prague is offering a master’s degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics along with an optional “Studies in Objectivism” track. Course offerings related to Objectivism include:

Introduction to Ayn Rand and Objectivism

Objectivism – Epistemology and Human Nature

Objectivism – Virtuous Society and Politics

Politics and Economics in the Movies

For more information or to apply for a scholarship, visit the program site here.