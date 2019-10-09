Cato Institute Honors Carl Barney

The Cato Institute recently paid tribute to Carl Barney on the occasion of his retirement from Cato’s board of directors.

Cato CEO Peter Goettler and Chairman Bob Levy expressed their gratitude for the generous support and service that Barney provided to Cato and its executives during his tenure as a board member. John Allison, former CEO and current board member, expressed his appreciation as well.

Goettler presented Barney with an inscribed crystal monument that reads, “Cato Institute—presented to Carl Barney in grateful appreciation for his generosity and dedicated service to the Cato Institute.” The inscription also includes a quote from Ayn Rand: “Anyone who fights for the future, lives in it today.”

This tribute follows another for Barney’s work in Israel and his creation of the Ayn Rand Atlas Award for Best Israeli Start-up.