Timothy Sandefur on the Heroic Life of Frederick Douglass

October 16, 2019

In this excellent video, Timothy Sandefur tells the story of the great American hero Frederick Douglass, one of history’s most influential advocates of freedom. It covers his struggle to escape slavery and his impact on the abolitionist movement.

If you’re intrigued by Douglass’s incredibly inspirational story, check out Sandefur’s full-length biography of him, Frederick Douglass: Self-Made Man.

