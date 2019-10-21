,

Tonight: Alex Epstein Debates Robert Kennedy Jr. on Fossil Fuels

October 21, 2019

Tonight at 7 pm MT, Alex Epstein will debate Robert Kennedy Jr. on the question “Should the world radically restrict fossil fuel use to prevent climate change?”

If you’re in the area of the University of Colorado, Boulder, you can attend for free. If not, you can tune in to the livestream on Free to Be Coalition’s Facebook page. Let your friends know so they can check out the lively discussion, too!

