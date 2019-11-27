Come to TOS-Con 2020: Philosophy for Freedom and Flourishing!

You are cordially invited to join us at TOS-Con 2020, in Newton, MA, July 29 through August 1.

The conference will be at the Boston Marriott Newton, on the south bank of the gorgeous Charles River, just 5 miles from Boston proper.

The location is serene, with trails galore, canoeing and kayaking, and a beautiful greenway for riverside picnics, conversations, games, and jam sessions. It’s also just a short Uber ride from the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, the Freedom Trail, Faneuil Hall, Fenway Park, the New England Aquarium, Boston Harbor, and countless other attractions.

Confirmed speakers so far include:

● Lisa VanDamme

● Brad Thompson

● Timothy Sandefur

● Isaac Morehouse

● Jon Hersey

● Robin Field

● Jason Crawford

● David Crawford

● Craig Biddle

● Andrew Bernstein

● Rajshree Agarwal

Additional speakers, presentation topics, social events, and other details will be announced soon.

Register now and save 20% to 50% with our steeply discounted early-bird pricing.

I look forward to seeing you and your friends at TOS-Con 2020—the most life-enhancing conference of the year!