Craig Biddle Will Speak at LibertyCon Europe in Madrid

Save the date for the biggest European pro-liberty event! This year, our friends, European Students For Liberty, will host their annual conference, LibertyCon Europe, in Madrid, Spain! The three-day conference will take place March 6–8, 2020 at the Fundación Pablo VI conference center.

Craig Biddle will be speaking on “Ayn Rand’s Theory of Rights” and will also join Chandran Kukathas and Peter Cekerevac for a discussion on “The Challenge of Immigration and Multiculturalism.”

Join liberty lovers from business, academia, tech, journalism, and public policy for an incredible experience. Tickets start at €14.99 for students and €24.99 for adults.

Get your ticket today: libertycon.net/register