Craig Biddle’s Upcoming Talks in Europe and Israel

Throughout March, TOS editor Craig Biddle will be speaking about Ayn Rand’s philosophy, Objectivism, at events in Europe and Israel. Many of these sessions are free and open to the public, making them excellent opportunities to enhance your knowledge and meet others interested in living well and supporting liberty. And keep your eyes peeled—details for talks throughout the Balkans are coming soon.

“A Science For Your Soul – Psychology and Ethics” (with Josh Dickson)

March 4 at 6:30 pm

David Game College, 31 Jewry St, London EC3N 2ET

See more details here.

“Ayn Rand’s Morality for Loving Life and Supporting Liberty”

March 5 at 7:30pm

Campus Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, De Boelelaan 1109 B, 1081 HV

See more details here.

“The Challenge of Immigration and Multiculturalism,” a panel with Professor Kukathas, moderator Petar Cekerevac

March 6 at 7:30 pm

LibertyCon Europe (tickets required—purchase here with code Prometheus for 30% off)

Centro de conferencias Pablo VI, Paseo de Juan XXIII, 3, 28040 Madrid

See more details here.

“Ayn Rand’s Theory of Rights”

March 7 at 11:40 am

LibertyCon Europe (tickets required—purchase here with code Prometheus for 30% off)

Centro de conferencias Pablo VI, Paseo de Juan XXIII, 3, 28040 Madrid

See more details here.

“The Trinity of Liberty: Individualism, Individual Rights, Independent Thinking”

March 10 at 11 am

Hotel Intourist Palace, 11, Ninoshvili St, Batumi, Georgia

(This event is invitation only.)

“Ayn Rand’s Questions: The Thought Processes that Created Objectivism”

March 10 at 4 pm

Hotel Intourist Palace, 11, Ninoshvili St, Batumi, Georgia

(This event is invitation only.)

“Resources for Understanding and Advancing Objectivism”

March 11, time TBA

Hotel Intourist Palace, 11, Ninoshvili St, Batumi, Georgia

(This event is invitation only.)

“Objectivism: Philosophy for Loving Life”

March 12 at 9 am

Hotel Intourist Palace, 11, Ninoshvili St, Batumi, Georgia

(This event is invitation only.)

“Capitalism: The Only Moral Social System”

March 12 at 4 pm

Hotel Intourist Palace, 11, Ninoshvili St, Batumi, Georgia

(This event is invitation only.)

“Ayn Rand’s Morality for Loving Life and Supporting Liberty”

March 14 at 7 pm

Ayn Rand Center Israel, Aluf Kalman Magen 3, At WeWork Sharona, 6107075 Tel Aviv

See more details here.

(Additional events will be posted soon.)

Come and engage with lovers of life and advocates of liberty!