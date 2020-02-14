TOS-Con Session Descriptions Are Published!

February 14, 2020

I’m delighted to announce that we’ve posted descriptions of the main-stage presentations for TOS-Con 2020.

Visit TOS-Con.com for details on the following sessions. And register today for early-bird pricing on the most life-enhancing conference of the year!

Designing Your Life around a Central Purpose
Rajshree Agarwal

Ins and Outs of Start-Ups
Isaac Morehouse

Music and Life
David Crawford

Do Process: A Supersystem for Thriving
Craig Biddle

Heroes of Philosophy
Andrew Bernstein

A Brush with John Singer Sargent
Timothy Sandefur

The Role of Science in the Industrial Revolution
Jason Crawford

Edmond Rostand: Soul of a Romantic, Smuggler of the Ideal
Lisa VanDamme

America’s Revolutionary Ideas: Their History and Future
Bradley Thompson and Timothy Sandefur

History: Who Needs It
Jon Hersey

Secular Spirituality: The Nature and Nurture of Your Mind and Soul
Craig Biddle

Register now and save 20% to 50%.

Sharpen your mind. Fuel your soul. Excel in life. Fight for liberty.

If these are your goals, this conference is for you.

See you in Boston!

