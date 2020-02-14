TOS-Con Session Descriptions Are Published!

I’m delighted to announce that we’ve posted descriptions of the main-stage presentations for TOS-Con 2020.
Designing Your Life around a Central Purpose
Rajshree Agarwal
Ins and Outs of Start-Ups
Isaac Morehouse
Music and Life
David Crawford
Do Process: A Supersystem for Thriving
Craig Biddle
Heroes of Philosophy
Andrew Bernstein
A Brush with John Singer Sargent
Timothy Sandefur
The Role of Science in the Industrial Revolution
Jason Crawford
Edmond Rostand: Soul of a Romantic, Smuggler of the Ideal
Lisa VanDamme
America’s Revolutionary Ideas: Their History and Future
Bradley Thompson and Timothy Sandefur
History: Who Needs It
Jon Hersey
Secular Spirituality: The Nature and Nurture of Your Mind and Soul
Craig Biddle
