TOS-Con 2020 and Coronavirus

A few important notes regarding TOS-Con 2020 and COVID-19:

TOS-Con is planned for July 29 through August 1 in Newton, MA, just outside of Boston on the Charles River, and we expect the conference to proceed as scheduled.

If, however, it becomes necessary or prudent to cancel the event—or if for any reason you personally cannot attend—your registration fees will be refunded in full.

In other words, there is absolutely no risk in registering for the conference.

We’ve updated TOS-Con’s refund policy to reflect this new context. Here is the text as posted on our website:

TOS-Con 2020 Refund Policy

If for any reason TOS-Con 2020 is canceled—or if for any reason you personally are unable to attend—TOS-Con will refund your registration fees, including banquet tickets, in full through July 29, the day the conference begins.

In the event that the conference is canceled, refunds will be issued automatically. In the event that you personally cannot attend, you need only email us at info@theobjectivestandard.com with the subject line “Cancel TOS-Con Registration,” reference the email address you used when registering, and we will refund your registration fees in full. It’s that simple.

Bottom line: You and your friends can register for TOS-Con 2020 without risk. And, if you register now, you will save 20–50%.

Early-bird pricing ends March 20 at midnight Pacific Time, so register now and save money!

Hopefully, by the end of July, COVID-19 will be under control and substantially behind us. If so, three days of mind-sharpening, soul-fueling social interaction with other life-loving, liberty-loving people will be just what we all need.

Register now. It’s risk free.

See you at the most life-enhancing conference of the year!