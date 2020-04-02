Atlas Shrugged Is Available Free from Audible

Schools across the globe have closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Audible has responded by making a trove of fascinating, educational, and uplifting stories available for free. Among these is Ayn Rand’s masterpiece Atlas Shrugged.

Atlas is first and foremost a brilliant suspense story about a man who said he would stop the motor of the world and did. But the book is much more than a great novel. Integrated into the story is a revolutionary philosophy—a philosophy not for pie-in-the-sky debates or academic word games or preparing for an “afterlife,” but for understanding reality, achieving values, and living on earth. The ideas set forth in the book are crucial to personal happiness, social harmony, and political freedom. Thus, despite having been published in 1957, it has never been more relevant than it is today.

Now is an excellent time to listen (or relisten) to Atlas Shrugged and to share it’s life-changing ideas with friends and family.

Get the free audiobook here.