Congratulations to These Active-Mind Scholarship Winners

TOS-Con 2020 is less than four months away (July 29–August 1), and are we ever going to enjoy this spiritual sanctuary!

We’ve received a number of outstanding Active-Mind Scholarship applications so far, and more are rolling in every day.

Congratulations to the first round of recipients!

Adebanjo Oluseyi

William Nauenburg

Audie Alger

James Paek

Lipton Matthews

Aravinda Karunaratne

Jed Mahrle

Grant Parker

Randy Vollrath

Tom Wiegand

Angelica Werth

Michael Ebenstein

Justin Ong

Stefan Gaillard

If you are aged 18–29 and haven’t yet applied for an Active-Mind Scholarship, be sure to submit your application today. Early applications show eagerness and initiative.

What Is an Active-Mind Scholarship?

Active-Mind Scholarships include travel (up to $600), the hotel stay (4 nights), and tickets to the opening and closing banquets and dance at TOS-Con 2020. Students and young adults ages 18–29 are eligible to apply. Read more at TOS-Con.org.

How Do I Apply?

Simply answer these two questions—either in writing or in a short video:

Why do you want to attend TOS-Con 2020? Which presentations are you most excited to attend, and why?

Written submissions should be no longer than 500 words total. Video submissions should be no longer than three minutes in length. Email your submission to Scholarships@TheObjectiveStandard.com with the subject line “Active-Mind Scholarship.”

The deadline to apply is June 10, but don’t delay—apply today!

Learn More About TOS-Con 2020

TOS-Con Refund Policy

Our refund policy gives you total flexibility and peace of mind.

If for any reason the event is canceled or you personally cannot attend, your conference registration fee will be refunded in full up to July 29, the day the conference begins. (TOS-Con will not refund unused travel tickets, so please book your travel with refundable tickets or cancellation insurance.)