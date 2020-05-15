TOS-Con 2020 is less than three months away (July 29–August 1), and we’re increasingly excited to see everyone there for a celebration of freedom and flourishing. We also remain optimistic that we will be able to hold the event.

In the meantime, Active-Mind Scholarship applications continue rolling in, and we are delighted with both the quantity and quality.

Here are the latest winners—congratulations to all!

Jacob Blanchard

Joseph Caso

Chetan Bafna

Jobke Visser

Tobias Strandlyst

Phoenix Walker

Ella Pham

Irakli Iagorashvili

Kelly Guevara

Kavin Rasmussen

Yelyzaveta Mostova

Anastasiia Pavliuk

Taras Pohrebniak

Alyona Kara

Ani Itonishvili

David Itonishvili

Sally Michael

Yelyzaveta Pidopryhora

Joshua Ozovehe

Felix Hosse

Crew Froebel

Anatolii Didyk

Lika Buchunteli

Mykhailo Lavrovskyi

Maksym Shyrochenkov

Daniel Lubkin

Leopold Ajami

Tekla Gilashvili

Dmytro Usik

Benedikt Heiland

Gabriel Mitchell

Karen Cabrera

Mariana Hrushka



We’re still accepting applications, but act quickly—the deadline to apply is June 10, 2020.

About Active-Mind Scholarships

If you will be between the ages of 18–29 at the time of the conference (July 29–August 1), you are eligible to apply for an Active-Mind Scholarship.

The scholarship includes:

Travel expenses (up to $600)

Hotel (4 nights)

Tickets to the opening and closing banquets and dance

How to Apply

Simply answer these two questions—either in writing or in a short video:

Why do you want to attend TOS-Con 2020? Which presentations are you most excited to attend, and why?

Written submissions should be no longer than 500 words total. Video submissions should be no longer than three minutes in length. Email your submission to Scholarships@TheObjectiveStandard.com with the subject line “Active-Mind Scholarship.”

The deadline to apply is June 10.

Learn more and apply for an Active-Mind Scholarship to TOS-Con.

TOS-Con Refund Policy

If for any reason the event is cancelled or you personally cannot attend, your conference registration fee will be refunded in full up to July 29, the day the conference begins.

TOS-Con will not refund unused travel tickets, so please book your travel with refundable tickets or cancellation insurance.