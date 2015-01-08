In Support of Charlie Hebdo and Freedom of Speech

We at The Objective Standard extend our deepest condolences to the victims of the jihadist attack at the offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris yesterday. There are no words for the pain and anguish being suffered by the wounded and by the families and friends of the murdered journalists and policemen. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the atrocity.

Included above are a few of the “offending” cartoons for which Islamic jihadists murdered these innocent people. We post them here in the spirit of Charlie Hebdo and its editor, Stephane Charbonnier, also known as “Charb,” one of twelve people murdered in the attack. Charb famously said, “I’d rather die standing than live on my knees.” We couldn’t agree more.

