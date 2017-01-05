Jim Brown is the New CEO of the Ayn Rand Institute

Jim Brown has been selected as the new chief executive officer of the Ayn Rand Institute.

This is excellent news, as Mr. Brown is extremely knowledgeable about business, economics, finance, communications, and Objectivism. (See his TOS articles here, here, and here.)

After serving in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot, flight instructor, flight commander, and squadron commander, Brown enjoyed a thirty-year career in finance. He holds a bachelor of science in economics and political science from the United States Air Force Academy, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“We are very excited that Jim has accepted this position, which drew a robust pool of interested and qualified candidates,” said Arline Mann, chair of ARI’s board of directors.

Jim’s professional achievements, along with his long-standing dedication to advancing Ayn Rand’s philosophy, from his days as a campus activist at Harvard Business School to his almost two decades of involvement with the Ayn Rand Institute, reflect the skill, experience and insight necessary to lead ARI into its next stage of growth.

“I am honored, and grateful to the board for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of passionate and talented professionals,” said Brown. “I look forward to enhancing ARI’s mission and legacy of success. I’m delighted to join the team and look forward to expanding ARI’s influence around the world.”

Congratulations to Jim Brown and to the Ayn Rand Institute. Here’s to an enhanced ARI, with this highly accomplished philosopher-businessman at the helm.

Bravo!