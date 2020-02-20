Enrich Your Life with Poetry

Editor’s note: This essay originally was delivered as a presentation at TOS-Con 2019 and retains the quality of the oral presentation. Notes have been added to elaborate certain points and provide citations. To view a recording of this talk, click here.
I am going to begin with a question.
I assume that most everyone here consumes art, in some form, on a very regular basis. Each of us might do so more or less often, given our particular interests and the current state of our lives, and we might seek out art of greater or lesser complexity or sophistication, but we all seem to feel that fundamental and inescapable human need for the unique inspiration, relaxation, and rejuvenation that is given to us by art.
So, to fulfill that need, how many of you turn, at least a few times a month:
To television?
To movies?
To novels?
To great novels, by authors such as Dostoevsky, Tolstoy, and Hugo?
And how many of you turn, at least a few times a month, to classic poetry, by such authors as Tennyson, Keats, Wordsworth, and John Donne?
Not many. I am not surprised, and I don’t blame you in the least. I do blame your education, my education—these days, almost everyone’s education—for failing to make palpably and unforgettably real the distinct power of poetry to enrich our lives. I was fortunate enough to learn that power in spite of my education, and now I can no longer imagine my life without it.
This article is protected by copyright law. Permission is hereby granted to excerpt up to 600 words, providing that the excerpt is accompanied by proper credit to the author and a link to the full article at the website of TOS. For permission to reproduce longer excerpts, contact the editor at editor@theobjectivestandard.com.
6. “‘Surprised by Joy—Impatient as the Wind’ Analysis,” EliteSkills.com, http://www.eliteskills.com/analysis_poetry/Surprised_by_Joy_Impatient_as_the_Wind_by_William_Wordsworth_analysis.php (accessed January 29, 2020).
7. Maria Popova, “Love After Life: Nobel-Winning Physicist Richard Feynman’s Extraordinary Letter to His Departed Wife,” BrainPickings, https://www.brainpickings.org/2017/10/17/richard-feynman-arline-letter/ (accessed January 29, 2020).
8. I translated this poem from the French myself. Because I wanted to preserve the meter and rhyme, it is not an exact translation. But I think it remains true to the spirit of the original.
Print and Premium subscriptions mailed to addresses in the United States include free shipping. Charges for Print and Premium subscriptions mailed to addresses outside the United States are as follows:
Canada or Mexico: Subscriptions to Canada or Mexico are an additional $15 per year.
Other Foreign Destinations: Subscriptions to foreign destinations other than Canada or Mexico are an additional $20 per year.
Upgrades: Shipping for an upgrade from an Online-only subscription to a Print or Premium subscription is pro-rated based on the number of issues remaining in the subscription and the shipping destination (e.g., shipping to Canada for a subscription upgrade with two issues remaining is $7.50).
Single Issues
Shipping rates for single issues of The Objective Standard are as follows:
$4 for 1 to 3 copies to a U.S. address, $1 for each additional copy;
$10 for 1 to 3 copies to Canada or Mexico, $2 for each additional copy;
$15 for 1 to 3 copies to other foreign destinations, $3 for each additional copy.
Back Issue Bundle
The Back Issue Bundle ships for free to addresses within the United States, and for $30 to other destinations.
Comments are closed.