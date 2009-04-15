Caroline Glick has written a good piece summing up the global situation in the wake of President Obama’s recent travels to Britain, France, the Czech Republic, Turkey, and Iraq. Here’s an excerpt:

Somewhere between apologizing for American history—both distant and recent; genuflecting before the unelected, bigoted king of Saudi Arabia; announcing that he will slash the US’s nuclear arsenal, scrap much of America’s missile defense programs and emasculate the US Navy; leaving Japan to face North Korea and China alone; telling the Czechs, Poles and their fellow former Soviet colonies, “Don’t worry, be happy,” as he leaves them to Moscow’s tender mercies; humiliating Iraq’s leaders while kowtowing to Iran; preparing for an open confrontation with Israel; and thanking Islam for its great contribution to American history, President Obama made clear to the world’s aggressors that America will not be confronting them for the foreseeable future.

Whether they are aggressors like Russia, proliferators like North Korea, terror exporters like nuclear-armed Pakistan or would-be genocidal-terror-supporting nuclear states like Iran, today, under the new administration, none of them has any reason to fear Washington.

Read the whole thing.

In addition to the abominations identified by Glick, the Obama administration is considering cutting a deal with Iran to the effect that, if the death-to-America-chanting theocracy will agree to “talks” regarding its atomic program, then America will permit it to continue enriching uranium and to go full steam ahead with its nuclear facilities.

Meanwhile, North Korea—which may already have enough plutonium to produce a half dozen atomic bombs, and which recently shot a multistage rocket over Japan—has vowed to “restore nuclear facilities it has been disabling and resume operating them, apparently referring to its five-megawatt plutonium-producing reactor and other facilities at the Yongbyon complex north of Pyongyang”—and to “reprocess spent fuel rods, also apparently referring to an activity at Yongbyon”—and to “‘actively consider’ building a light-water nuclear reactor.” In response, the Obama administration has done and likely will do nothing beyond participating in another round of finger shaking via the U.N. Security Council.

This Bush-like sellout of our security will continue until Americans repudiate the morality of altruism—which demands such self-sacrificial measures—and embrace the morality of rational egoism—which calls for the unwavering defense of America and her allies. Those who care to defend the civilized world need to discover the virtue of self-interest so that they can credibly advocate a foreign policy of self-interest. A good place to start is with Ayn Rand’s book The Virtue of Selfishness.